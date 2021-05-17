Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00084593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.33 or 0.01232936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00064600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113993 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

