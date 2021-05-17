NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $86.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $305,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

