Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

