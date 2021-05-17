National Bank Financial Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$46.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday. Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.13.

TSE:KBL opened at C$45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$24.00 and a one year high of C$47.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

