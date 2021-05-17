National Bank Financial Raises Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.04.

TCN traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$13.23. 30,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,127. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$13.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

