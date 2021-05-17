National Bankshares Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$46.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.91.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.91. 51,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,148. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$40.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.