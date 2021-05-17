National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. 309,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.