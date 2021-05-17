National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.90 Million

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce sales of $81.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.69 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $330.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $67.62 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

