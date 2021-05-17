National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.90 Million

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce sales of $81.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.69 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $330.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $67.62 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
