Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 599,072 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,072 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 275,321 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

