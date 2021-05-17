Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $27,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,926,000 after buying an additional 200,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 72.88%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

