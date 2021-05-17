Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 32,273 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

