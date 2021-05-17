Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 613,233 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.94 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.