Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,696 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $21,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

