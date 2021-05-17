Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,138 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of The Allstate worth $19,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $139.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

