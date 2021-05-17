Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Sells $277,666.76 in Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,147.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $970.54 million, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Natus Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Natus Medical by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

