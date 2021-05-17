NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NCC Group stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

