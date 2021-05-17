Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $15.67 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

