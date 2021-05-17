NeoGames S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames’ (NASDAQ:NGMS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 18th. NeoGames had issued 4,807,522 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $81,727,874 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NGMS opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.67. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in NeoGames by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

