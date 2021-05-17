New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NHPEF stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. New Hope has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.
About New Hope
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.