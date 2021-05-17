Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.25. 25,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

