Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $30.02. 6,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,622. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

