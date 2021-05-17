Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $216.32. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.