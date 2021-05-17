Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

GPN traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.