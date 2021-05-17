Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $458.77. 2,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,916. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.88 and a 200-day moving average of $475.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

