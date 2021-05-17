Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 4.4% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

