NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45. 10,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,936,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

