NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NKE opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

