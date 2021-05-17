Nord Finance Price Reaches $5.97 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00013285 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $617,824.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00230687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.58 or 0.01148704 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,622 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

