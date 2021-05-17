Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$57.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.02.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$29.51 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

