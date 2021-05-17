NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NWH.UN traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

