Nucleus Vision 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $40.41 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00086270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.31 or 0.01139401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00115471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00061750 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,340,229 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.