Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE NUE opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

