Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

NCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £827.49 million and a PE ratio of 65.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

