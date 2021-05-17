Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NTR opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.89.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.