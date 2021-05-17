Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.
Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.04. 9,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $766,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,529,238.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,977,821 shares of company stock valued at $434,993,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
