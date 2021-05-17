Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $408.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

