Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $35.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.96.
OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
