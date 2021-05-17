Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $35.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.96.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.