Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 52.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 141,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

