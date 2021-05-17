ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 253,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 71,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $86.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

