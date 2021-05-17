Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. Onex has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

