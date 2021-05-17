Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $118.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

