Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.