OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.30 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 1,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 264,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $735.78 million, a PE ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.