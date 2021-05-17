Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $190.71 million and approximately $84.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00083300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 101,762.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.22 or 0.01118446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00113522 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

