O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $553.33 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.07 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

