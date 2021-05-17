Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.03. 1,215,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.33 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

