Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $8.93 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.93 million and $4,125.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00454221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00229746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01290631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.