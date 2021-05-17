Origin Sport Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $571,756.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00033508 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051596 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

