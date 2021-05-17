Outfitter Financial LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Truist upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.