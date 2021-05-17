Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Oxygen has a market cap of $163.56 million and $7.38 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00006022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,321,882 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

